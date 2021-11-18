ST. LOUIS – Always open and always something to see. The Great Rivers Greenway trails are 4-season trails so there’s no excuse to not layer up and head outside this fall and winter. Anne Milford is the ultimate trail guide and her trail ended at our studio today. She told us all about Cliff Cave Park and its stunning views. Then there’s Grant’s Trail Connection which joins up with the River Des Peres. It’s all open and ready to hike.
Nothing but happy trails on the Great Rivers Greenway
