FENTON, Mo. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has identified the people found dead after a murder-suicide Monday. The incident happened in the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge at around 10:45 am.

They discovered the body of Kirstin Gentemann, 47, with multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband, Steven Gentemann, 57, had a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe Steven shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.