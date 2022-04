Don’t worry about the oil anymore when making salad dressing! STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan says you don’t need to add any oils to your dressings. Caryn showed this neat list of what to use instead. You can mix and match ingredients and come up with a dressing that tastes better, it’s healthier, and is less expensive. That’s a triple win and not a triple threat to your health!

