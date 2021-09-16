On the Road with Great Rivers and Routes: Italian Fest in Collinsville this weekend

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Returning this year, the Collinsville Italian Fest is happening on September 17 and 18. The theme this year is “We are Famiglia.”

The event features over 30 food stands, kids activities, live music, bocce ball tournament, Italian fest parade, grape stomp, and a free shuttle bus to the festival!

The Collinsville Italian Fest is a great time for everyone in the family. Get On the Road with Great Rivers and Routes, the tourism bureau representing Collinsville.

Learn more at: www.riversandroutes.com or 618-465-6676