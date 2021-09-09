On The Road with Great Rivers and Routes

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Our friend Tim Ezell was in Edwardsville, Illinois this morning and Chelsea also got the opportunity to be out on the road to visit Edwardsville with our sponsor, Great Rivers and Routes. They are the tourism bureau representing Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Calhoun, and Greene counties, and the city of East St. Louis, and St. Clair County in southwest Illinois! Today, Chelsea is inviting you to get on the road to attend two major events in Edwardsville happening this weekend:



Friday, September 10th – Opera Edwardsville, a free concert in Edwardsville Park at 7:30pm.

Children’s opera – The Three Little Pigs; Jack in the Beanstalk

First-ever outdoor opera event: Friday, Sept. 10 in Edwardsville’s City Park

Free event, open to the public. Bring a picnic basket, chairs and enjoy

Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Guest artists will perform operatic highlights and selections from the golden age of musical theater



Saturday, September 11th – Kicks on 66 Car Show and Cruise-In at On the Hill Golf Course & Lounge, Legion Post #199. There will be several classic cars on hand to highlight the Route 66 and cruise in connection.