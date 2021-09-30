On the Road with Great Rivers & Routes: Why Alton is America’s most haunted small town

ST. LOUIS COUNTY--Before a circuit court judge hears a motion next month for a permanent injunction on a previous iteration of St. Louis County's mask mandate, the state of Missouri will ask the court to stop a new mandate which went into effect Monday.

"Under the new state statute that was passed this year by the legislature, once an order like that expires or is terminated as it has essentially, you have to wait six months before you can move forward again," Schmitt told FOX2 Thursday. They know it. They're clearly violating the law and again I think it's an effort to confuse people in St. Louis County. We knew there wasn't a mask mandate in St. Louis County and Sam Page was still telling people that there was and so I think we've seen this pattern over and over and over of trying to push the envelope knowing they're violating the law."