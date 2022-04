Fredbird really rolled out the red carpet for Chelsea, meeting her inside Busch Stadium to show her around Cardinal Nation. Then he taught her who the best Redbird is (himself), how to sling things to the fans, and dance the game away! Chelsea is a fan and we think he’s a fan of hers, too! I mean, she got the beak on top of the head! Love all around!

