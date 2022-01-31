Pine View Medical Clinic offers an easier solution to E.D.

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Tuesday evening through Thursday evening for the St. Louis area. Major impacts are expected with this storm across the region.

St. Louis could see 1" to 2" of sleet possible and 5" to 7" of snow by the time the storm wraps up. Snow totals will be lower in southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois but there will be higher ice accumulations there. Areas to the north will see mostly snow with accumulations possibly as high as 12".