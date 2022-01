ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Distance was not a factor in the breakup of Meghan King's two-month-long marriage to President Biden's nephew. The former reality star tells Page Six that she and Cuffe Biden Owens lived together since they met and there was "Zero long-distance whatsoever."

Meghan divorced former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds in 2019 after a scandal. They had three kids together and lived near Plaza Frontenac. ​In October she married President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Ownes at a small ceremony in Pennsylvania. She announced that the marriage was over last week.