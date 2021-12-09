Power Swabs offer 40% off teeth whitening in their holiday deal

Do you find yourself not smiling as big or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not a white as they used to be? Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco talked with us about a very effective teeth whitening product called Power Swab.

Studies show whiter teeth take years off your appearance and make people more attractive.

With Power Swab, there is no big-time commitment because it takes just five minutes a day. Plus, station viewers can get a Holiday Special by calling or going online to get 40% off with free shipping and a free quick-stick pen.