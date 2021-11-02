Premiere Estate & Income Planning gives clients total control in estate planning

Most agree that their estates need to be planned out but have no idea how to get started. Scott Garcia, president of Premiere Estate and Incoming Planning, stopped by the studio along with Attorney Jennifer Surmacz to talk about what everyone needs to know and how to get started. One of those launching points is at their live estate planning workshops. Reserve your spot for the workshop at peipstl.com

Live estate-planning workshops

Sunset Hills Community Center

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Spencer Library-St Peters

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m.