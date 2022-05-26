Liz Sloan and Jen Richmond make up the creative team for Pretty Together. They wanted to show how easy it is to create a picnic basket filled with items that stand up to the St. Louis humidity and heat. A big bonus, they teach us how to pack a basket, so it does not look like a hot mess! That’s one of the millions of reasons to check out their website!
