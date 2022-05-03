ST. LOUIS – Ohhh, the power of plants is fueling our fire this afternoon!

STL Veg Girl is leading the charge in getting word out about the first-ever Plant-Based Restaurant Week in Kirkwood and Webster Groves.

Caryn Dugan showed off some wonderful dishes you can get from area restaurants. She says many places offer vegetarian and vegan options without being exclusively plant-based, but there are also eateries that serve only plant-based meals and snacks.

Either way, put a plant on your plate!

Center for Plant Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

Cpbl-STL.com

Instagram: Plantbasedrestaurantweek