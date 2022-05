ST. LOUIS – May is cancer research month. The Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis is the leader when it comes to cancer treatment, research, and prevention.

Now is the time to sign up for a big event, Pedal the Cause. It’s a fundraising bike ride this Sept. 23-25 at Chesterfield Mall. All of the funds are raised through Pedal the Cause Support Cancer Research at the Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

To get involved: PedalTheCause.org