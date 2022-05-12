NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Health; it helps friends and family along with those who struggle with mental illness. This Saturday, May 14, will be the 20th annual “NAMIWalks Your Way St. Louis,” at Creve Coeur Park at the Tremayne Shelter. The event opens at 9 a.m. with a special appearance by Fredbird from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.! This is a family-friendly and pet-friendly event. All money raised stays in the St. Louis Community to help NAMI provide no-cost mental health education, advocacy, and support services.

NAMIWalks Your Way St. Louis

Saturday, May 14 at Creve Coeur Park, Tremayne Shelter