ST. LOUIS — The PBR “Unleash The Beast” event in St. Louis is the second of the new season as riders compete for crucial initial points in the race to be crowned the 2023 PBR World Champion. Hear from professional bull rider Marcus Mast, and how he got started in the sport, and see how Tim Ezell did when he tried bull riding!

PBR Unleash The Beast St. Louis Invitational

Enterprise Center Dec. 3rd at 6:45pm and Dec. 4th at 1:45pm

