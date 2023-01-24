ST. LOUIS – Emil Hector is the founder and owner of Resilient Boxing.

He teaches people of all ages the wonderful sport of boxing. Resilient Boxing can be found inside 3D Basketball in O’Fallon, Missouri.

There’s a fundraiser where you can learn to box from Emil, and the cost of the class goes to help pay for kids who want to be on a traveling 3D Basketball team.

ResilientBoxing.com

Here’s how to sign up: Calendy.com/ehector2020

Remembering Kobe Fundraiser

Thursday Jan. 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00pm

51 Elaine Drive in O’Fallon, MO