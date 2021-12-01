Rub a dub, dub we have Magical Bath in the tub!

Hey, it’s Wednesday, but why not fake a Friday night bath? The Magical Bath wizards stopped by our Lakeside Renovation and Design deck with some spiffy designs of their own for a great night. They show us bath bombs, soaps, slippers, and the cutest pajamas for the whole family. These pajamas are so stylish you could take the family holiday Instagram pic in them. Click, click, and done!

The Magical Bath will be at Winterfest 2021 hosted by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.