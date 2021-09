ST. LOUIS--As the nation prepares to mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, the moment is a full-circle time of reflection for a U.S. Air Force Major General stationed at Scott Air Force Base.

On September 11, 2001, Corey Martin was stationed at Charleston (SC) Air Force Base as a C-17 Examiner Airdrop Aircraft Commander. Following the attacks, Martin flew the first C-17 mission into Afghanistan an hour after Operation Enduring Freedom began October 7, 2001, dropping food rations for displaced Afghan people. The Air Force says that flight remains the longest C-17 flight ever.