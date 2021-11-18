ST. LOUIS – The Salvation Army stopped by to let us know the Tree of Lights will kick off November 20th at Kiener Plaza. But the giving is just getting started there’s a special week to lend your support. It starts Nov. 21 at the Soda Fountain at Union Station and continues the same week at The Wheel, the Train Shed, and then at the Polar Express. It’s a great start to kick off your own season of giving. The opportunities to help those who are in need are as endless as Santa’s gift list!
Salvation Army kicks off its Tree of Lights campaign
