Salvation Army kicks off its Tree of Lights campaign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Since Jan. 1, 2021, the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Missouri have occurred among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, as real-world numbers continue to prove the vaccine is safe and effective in combating the spread of the deadly virus.

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) updated its COVID Dashboard with information on breakthrough cases and reinfections. Under the breakthrough listing, the state confirmed that the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated account for 87.4% of all cases since the new year. Conversely, just 2% of all fully-vaccinated people have contracted the virus and 0.02% of all fully-vaccinated people have died.