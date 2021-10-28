Sauce on the Side has big plans for National Calzone Day

ST. LOUIS – Monday is National Calzone Day, but we are celebrating today. A calzone is a folded pizza hand pie, with garlic and butter infused dough stuffed with your favorite toppings. It originated in Naples, Italy, and St. Louis is fortunate to have seven locations to get a calzone from the restaurant “Sauce on the Side“. Dan Porzel, one of the owners of Sauce on the Side was our guest today to talk all things about Calzone. Find a Sauce on the Side location here. Curbside, in-person, or delivery options are available.