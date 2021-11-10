Schlafly Beer stops by to talk food

ST. LOUIS – A brewpub with some excellent grub! Wil Rogers from Schlafly stopped by to talk about the perfect pairing for whatever you are drinking at any of their businesses. And we have breaking news right here — there’s another brewpub opening soon. It too will have the famous Schlafly Burger or how about those Bavarian-style pretzels with dipping cheese sauce.

Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103

Schlafly Bottleworks 
7260 Southwest Ave, St. Louis, MO 63143

Schlafly Bankside
920 S Main St, St Charles, MO 63301

