Science, coaching, and technology fuel the burn at Orangetheory

Studio STL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Orangetheory is the world’s fastest-growing boutique training space. They combine science, coaching, and technology to improve the workout and health of their clients. By doing post-exercise oxygen consumption the calorie burn after a workout can last up to 36 hours! It’s called the “orange effect.” That’s an after-effect we can all benefit from!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News