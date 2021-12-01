You can give away that which you don’t have. So if you don’t have self-compassion, then it’s hard to give compassion to others. Life coach Althea Burke gave us some ways to be kind to ourselves and how that, in turn, allows us to be more loving, have empathy, and serve others. She said with all the shortages going on, it’s important to not short ourselves on doing the work of self-compassion.
Self-compassion just doesn’t stop with the self
You can give away that which you don’t have. So if you don’t have self-compassion, then it’s hard to give compassion to others. Life coach Althea Burke gave us some ways to be kind to ourselves and how that, in turn, allows us to be more loving, have empathy, and serve others. She said with all the shortages going on, it’s important to not short ourselves on doing the work of self-compassion.