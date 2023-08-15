MAKANDA, Ill. – You just can’t help but fall in love with alpacas!

Not only are they fun and friendly, but their fleece is made into some of the most luxurious items! Did you know just 2 hours from St. Louis is a magical place where you can hang out with alpacas? It’s the Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ilinois.

It’s a mother-daughter-owned business that grew out of a love for crocheting. You see, alpaca fleece is some of the softest you’ll find! Be sure to head to the ranch this September for all the fun! Visit Shawnee Forest Country online to learn more!

National Alpaca Farm Days

Sept. 23 and 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Storytime with the Alpacas

Sept. 30, at 10:00 a.m.

Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch

1335 Hall Church Road in Makanda, IL

RollingOakAlpacaRanch.com