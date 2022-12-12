DES PERES, Mo. – The Joy Store in Des Peres is filled with journals, candles, hats, mugs, and apparel. It’s part of the faith-based Christian radio station 99.1 Joy FM. Pick up a journal and recommit to writing those gratitude lists.

There is something for everyone on your Christmas list, from hats, mugs, sweatshirts, and t-shirts. You can even brew up some joy with a special Joy Blend from Kaldi’s coffee. Now don’t burn the candle at both ends, relax and light a candle from the Urban Candle Company! Stop in Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Joy Store

13358 Manchester Road, Des Peres