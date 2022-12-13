ST. LOUIS — Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is a film about the singer that will be released soon, but we can’t wait. The House of Soul is having an event celebrating the late singer. Local talent and people who just love Whitney will be there. It’s happening at the House of Soul Wednesday, December 14th, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The movie, which was directed by St. Louisan Kasi Lemmons, comes to theaters on December 23rd!

HouseOfSoulStLouis.com