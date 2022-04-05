SkinPen, the first-ever FDA-approved microneedling device, is a minimally invasive tool that uses sterile needles to create tiny holes in your skin. Those holes cause the body to react and produce collagen and elastin. The cosmetic team at SLUCare Physician Group is made up of experts in using the SkinPen on a variety of skin types, especially for those with facial or acne scarring or signs of aging. Most patients are recommended for three treatments, but more can occur if needed. It improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, scarring or discoloration. Better yet, it has little to no downtime! Book an appointment today!

SLUCare.edu/Cosmetic

555 North New Ballas Road

St. Louis 63141

314-977-5900

Instagram: @SLUCareMedSpa