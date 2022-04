Tonight, is the night to head out, take a stroll and grab something to sip. The Missouri Botanical Garden is open until 7:30 p.m. for the flower hours. You can see the nearly 80,000 bulbs that were planted come into full bloom. Plus, you can grab a little cocktail from STLBarkeep. If you miss tonight, there is one more flower-hour night, next Wednesday, April 27.

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63110

314-577-5100