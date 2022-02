February 14 is Valentine’s Day and National Ferris Wheel Day. To celebrate the love all around, the St. Louis Ferris Wheel is offering a special date package. So no more spinning your wheels or being the third wheel, elevate your dating game and confess your love 200 feet in the air.

National Ferris Wheel Day & Valentine’s Day

Monday, February 14

St. Louis Wheel at Union Station

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.