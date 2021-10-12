Spirit of St. Louis: How Affinia Healthcare’s partnership with Beyond Housing is improving access to care

ST. LOUIS – Over the last several weeks we’ve been featuring Beyond Housing’s ‘Once and For All’ effort to invest in the many under-resourced communities in north St. Louis County to create a stronger St. Louis region for all. Today, we were joined by Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Affinia Healthcare, Kendra Holmes. She shared with us the partnership works between Affinia and Beyond Housing and why improving access to healthcare is so important for these communities. If you would like to learn more about Beyond Housing, visit them at https://www.beyondhousing.org/.