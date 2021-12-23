St. Louis Magazine gives us the best classic comfort foods in The Lou

St. Louis Magazine dining editor George Mahe dishes on the area’s best classic comfort foods. He highlighted Salt + Smoke’s mac and cheese and the deviled eggs from Polite Society. They’re so good you can’t be polite and share – tell your friends to get their own order!

