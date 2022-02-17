St. Louis Skin Solutions has a special for Studio STL viewers on their Radiant Glow Program

Diamond Glow is more than just a facial. Diamond Glow uses a patented recessed diamond tip to deeply cleanse and rejuvenate the skin. This three-step system exfoliates, extracts, and infuses. Diamond Glow will enhance your skin leaving it dewy, luminous, and nourished. This treatment will leave your skin date night ready. St. Louis Skin Solutions showed us the step-by-step process. Mention Studio STL and you will receive the Radiant Glow VIP program pricing on your first treatment!
St. Louis Skin Solutions
13100 Manchester Road
Des Peres, MO 63131
314-543-4015