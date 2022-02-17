St. Louis Skin Solutions has a special for Studio STL viewers on their Radiant Glow Program

ST. LOUIS - Weekly flights from St. Louis to Myrtle Beach will be offered this spring. Starting May 26, Spirit Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach between 2-3 times a week, according to a press release.

"Lots of people are looking to head out to great leisure destinations like the South Carolina beaches this summer, and we're excited to launch some new routes and resume others to help our guests get their fun in the sun," said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.