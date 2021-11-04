St. Louis Skin Solutions having a fun holiday party

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There are caves under several neighborhoods in St. Louis but the exact location of the tunnels remains a mystery to most people. For over a century spelunkers, map makers, brewers, scientists, and tourists have explored the caverns. They may have even been a part of the Underground Railroad. But, we still don't know a lot about them and it is possible that we never will.

Most of the caves of St. Louis have been sealed off, filled in, or collapsed on purpose. Cherokee Cave is one of the few known survivors. But, the Missouri Speleological Survey says that there are 38 caves that remain in the city. The entrance to English Cave was recently re-discovered.