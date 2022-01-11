Start the new year by turning back the clock with Plexaderm

ST. LOUIS - Two episodes of Eureka native Clayton Echard's season of "The Bachelor" have aired, and people are already guessing who will get the final rose. One of those guesses comes directly from Jimmy Kimmel's St. Louis-born wife.

When Echard appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live " on Monday, Kimmel said his wife Molly McNearney has correctly picked 7 out of the last 9 winners on day one of the seasons.