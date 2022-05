ST. LOUIS – Food, fun and families. It’s all part of STL Fest, one of the biggest block parties in the area.

It’s Saturday May 21st at the Big Top at 3401 Washington Avenue. Now, tickets for the 21 and up part are already sold out.

Regardless, you can still enjoy the party happening before the 21 and up party. There will be food, music, school supplies and a car show – bring the family and have some fun!

STLFest.live