ST. LOUIS – Today’s STL Moms is sponsored by SSM Health St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Be sure to check out the St. Louis Public Library’s website! They have tons of camps for the kids and they’re free.

Then, plan Mother’s Day at the City Foundry STL. There are music, waffles and jewelry all to celebrate the Moms in your life!

Summer Camp at St. Louis Public Library

The City Foundry STL Mother’s Day