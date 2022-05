ST. LOUIS – Today’s STL Moms is sponsored by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Pediatricians recommend against sunscreen for babies 6 months and under. They advise parents to cover up their infants with a hat or use a stroller that has a canopy.

Once they hit 6 months, then use a mineral sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. See more guidelines that doctors are giving parents!

Best Sunscreens for Babies this Summer!