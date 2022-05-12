Today’s STL Moms is sponsored by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. From now until May 29 the Saint Louis Galleria is hosting a free art installation from Chicago artist, Matthew Hoffman. It’s called “You are Beautiful” and has several areas to do some self-reflection and start the practice of self-care and appreciation. It’s a great activity that parents can do with their children to plant the seed of healthy self-esteem and self-confidence.



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction