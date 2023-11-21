ST. LOUIS – The owner and founder of the Center for Plant-Based Living, says she has five favorite things to make for Thanksgiving – and none derail her healthy lifestyle!

On Tuesday, she made chocolate pumpkin pie truffle balls. These are decadent but not a detriment to our health.

Be sure to check out Caryn's blog and try out the recipes: cpbl-stl.com/blog/caryns-favorite-thanksgiving.

