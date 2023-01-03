ST. LOUIS – Fiber people, we are talking fiber.

Now don’t roll your eyes, it’s not the chalky junk you put in water and sling back in eight seconds. Nope, you can cook delicious foods and get the fiber you need to jumpstart some healthy weight loss goals.

Caryn Dugan spoke about how to gradually work up to 40 grams each day and why it’s so life-giving to get this started now. She also advised nixing the oils.

Get started now, here Caryn’s must-read fiber formula: cpbl-stl.com/blog/fiber

Center for Plant Based Living in Kirkwood