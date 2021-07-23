Studio STL celebrates Christmas in July with Santa Claus

ST. LOUIS- The countdown to Christmas is on and Studio STL is celebrating the unofficial holiday.

With less than five months ahead of Christmas, the Studio STL crew celebrated “Christmas in July” with a special visit from Santa Claus at FOX 2.

Studio STL Host, Chelsea Haynes, stepped into the FOX 2 kitchen to whip up a reindeer inspired, frozen treat for Mr. Claus: frozen hot chocolate. Here’s the recipe:

INGREDIENTS

Marciano cherries

Chocolate Twizzlers

1 packet of hot chocolate

8-oz of whole milk

1/2 cup of chocolate chips

whip cream

a handful of marshmallows and/or marshmallow bits

red & green sprinkles (optional)

Marciano cherries (optional)

chocolate Twizzlers (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Make hot chocolate in a mug by placing 8-ounces of milk and packet of hot chocolate into the microwave. Allow 5-10 minutes to cool. Take cooled hot chocolate and blend with 1/2 cup of chocolate chip morsels and a 1/2 cup of ice. Pour into desired glass. Top with whip cream, marshmallows, sprinkles, chocolate Twizzlers and sprinkles. Enjoy!

Missed the fun with Ole Saint Nick? Head to the Studio STL Facebook Page to catch the sit down with Santa Claus live from the FOX 2 lobby.