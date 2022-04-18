Who you gonna call? Studio STL’s ghost busting crew! Not really, but the show’s photographer and producer joined Chelsea for the original ghost hunting tour of the Lemp Mansion. Betsy Belanger is a famous psychic and Lemp expert. She gave us a tour of the building, along with the whole history of the four suicides that occurred inside the Lemp Mansion. Now at the end of our tour, something happened in each of the pictures with our photographer. It looks like his eyes rolled back. He claims nothing out of the ordinary happened; but did it? You be the judge. Don’t wait for the spooky season to take a tour book one now, they go all year-round! Call Betsy Belanger at 314-625-4474 for more information and to book a tour.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction