Studio STL: Fun at the Arch grounds on National Public Lands Day

ST. LOUIS– A trip up the Gateway Arch is a memorable rite of passage for anyone in St. Louis. Pam Sanfillipo, the program manager of museum services at the Gateway Arch National Park stops by Studio STL to talk about an event happening on Saturday. Reserve your ticket today!

Take part in National Park Service FREE programming. This Saturday, September 25 is National Public Lands Day featuring FREE events for the family:

All-levels yoga class with Gateway Arch Park Foundation and The Collective STL: 9am

Register for the class on The Collective STL app

Mississippi River Clean up: 9am to noon. Register at archpark.volunteerhub.com

B.A.R.K. Ranger movie night at the Arch: 7pm on the Arch ground with Secret Life of Pets 2

Snacks from food trucks

Live music from The Bronx Cheers

Fee-free day: $3 off adult tram ride tickets and adult documentary movie tickets