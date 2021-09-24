Studio STL- Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins and Apples at Eckert’s

ST. LOUIS– We’re celebrating everything Fall with Eckert`s including pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, bonfires, and haunted hayrides at the Millstadt and Belleville and Grafton Farms. They are also showcasing their new hard cider line!

For generations, Eckert`s has been a premier pick-your-own pumpkin destination. Guests can visit the pumpkin patch on the farm to pick the perfect fall squash. Pick-your-own pumpkins are available with a field access pass to Belleville and Grafton and an admission ticket to Eckert`s Millstadt Farm. Field access passes and tickets can be purchased on Eckert`s website.

Field access passes at the Belleville and Grafton farms range from $2.20 – $5.50 per person. Admission tickets to the Millstadt farm are $2.20 per person on Wednesdays and Thursdays, $11 per person on Fridays, and $16.50 per person on Saturdays and Sundays.

Get your tickets at www.eckerts.com