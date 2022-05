ST. LOUIS – Teach a child to read and that education can never be taken away! It’s Children’s Book Week at Subterranean Book in University City.

They will have coloring stations, free grab bags, reading and selfie stations. Of course, there will be a ton of great books to make every child a strong reader!

It’s all part of the greater celebration of the first-ever University City Restaurant Week called Loop-a-licious. It’s happening through May 7th.

