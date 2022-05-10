ST. LOUIS – Ashley Blair is on point when it comes to making great clothing that is trendy and just outright fun. On Tuesday, she stopped by with the latest for the St. Louis Blues playoffs and then other items from her Etsy store.

Hear how this mother created the online business after she decided to stay at home to raise her family! You can also find her clothing at Painted Tree Boutique, Pleated Boutique, Detalle Boutique, The Cozy Shop, Paperdolls, and Autumn Grey Boutique. That’s a sweet business from Sweet Momma Blair!

Etsy: SweetMommaBlair

Facebook: Sweet Momma Blair

Instagram: sweetmommablair