This year, it’s estimated that Americans are on track to receive 52 billion unwanted calls.

Unwanted scam and robocalls are the number one complaint made to the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s top independent agency regulating the wireless industry.

Many industries still rely on voice calls to communicate with their customers – and they’re some of the most important calls we get – from our healthcare provider, our bank, our insurance company, etc. It’s very important to us that we’re protecting customers from unwanted scammers, but that they are receiving those necessary calls.

While we have no control over the volume of calls coming in, there are tools and services available – some at no cost to you – to detect potential scam calls and unwanted robocalls. Major wireless companies have joined forces to deliver a number verification process, which is implemented by the FCC to verify phone numbers – so you’ll know who’s really calling – and that protects you from potential scams.

There are also other anti-fraud tools offered by your wireless provider and third-party apps to flag potential scam calls like Caller ID. T-Mobile offers free Scam Shield services that include Scam ID and blocking, which flags suspicious calls as “Scam Likely” and gives customers the option to block these calls.

When in doubt, if you cannot validate the information, deleting or hanging up it is the safest option. Never click on any links in emails or texts you find suspicious.

To learn more, visit T-Mobile.com.