Take your family to the Edwardsville Art Fair this weekend with Great Rivers and Routes

Edwardsville Art Fair is a juried fine art show located at City Park in beautiful downtown Edwardsville, Illinois. Featuring the original works of approximately 65 accomplished artists and scrumptious local food and drink, Edwardsville Art Fair is a three-day opportunity for the family see art, make art, and buy art! There’s something for everyone to love at Edwardsville Art Fair. So take the family and get On the Road with Great Rivers and Routes!

Dates & Times

Friday, Sept. 24: 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.