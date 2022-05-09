ST. LOUIS – What were you doing as a teen? Two young women decided to start their own snack shop in the St. Louis area.

Zharkaria fell in love with Princess and the Frog movie when she was younger. It was about a young girl who dreamed of owning her own restaurant in the heart of New Orleans.

Well, 14-year-old Zhakaria has done just that. She just opened Z’s Variety Snack Shop and she’s joined by another teen entrepreneur baker, Tamia. Their specialty is beignets, a New Orleans staple.

Z’s Variety Snack Shop

3002 S Jefferson Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63118